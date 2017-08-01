Isolated funnel clouds possible in the Chicago area this Tuesday afternoon
Update 2PM CDT…
So far there have been brief funnel cloud sightings just before 1PM CDT near Serena and Leland in Lasalle County.
Issued by the Chicago National Weather Service
1239 PM CDT Tue Aug 1 2017 /139 PM EDT Tue Aug 1 2017/
…Funnel Clouds Possible Through This Afternoon…
Affecting the following Counties…
Lee-De Kalb-Kane-DuPage-Cook-La Salle-Kendall-Grundy-Will-
Kankakee-Livingston-Iroquois-Ford-Lake IN-Porter-Newton-Jasper-
Benton-
Including the cities of Dixon, Dekalb, Aurora, Elgin, Wheaton,
Chicago, Ottawa, Oswego, Morris, Joliet, Kankakee, Pontiac,
Watseka, Paxton, Gary, Valparaiso, Morocco, Rensselaer,
and Fowler
Atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of
isolated funnel clouds associated with widely scattered
thunderstorms expected through the afternoon. These funnel clouds
normally only protrude a few hundred feet downward from the parent
cloud, rotate or spin like a top, and last a few minutes before
dissipating.
These funnel clouds rarely touch the ground and typically do not
pose any sort of hazard. The atmospheric conditions that these
funnel clouds develop in do not support strong, damaging
tornadoes. However, on extremely rare occasions, these funnels can
briefly touch the ground and produce very minimal, if any, damage.
If threatening weather approaches, move indoors to a place of
safety. The National Weather Service will continue to closely
monitor the situation.