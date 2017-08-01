× Isolated funnel clouds possible in the Chicago area this Tuesday afternoon

Update 2PM CDT…

So far there have been brief funnel cloud sightings just before 1PM CDT near Serena and Leland in Lasalle County.

_______________________________________________________________________

Issued by the Chicago National Weather Service

1239 PM CDT Tue Aug 1 2017 /139 PM EDT Tue Aug 1 2017/

…Funnel Clouds Possible Through This Afternoon…

Affecting the following Counties…

Lee-De Kalb-Kane-DuPage-Cook-La Salle-Kendall-Grundy-Will-

Kankakee-Livingston-Iroquois-Ford-Lake IN-Porter-Newton-Jasper-

Benton-

Including the cities of Dixon, Dekalb, Aurora, Elgin, Wheaton,

Chicago, Ottawa, Oswego, Morris, Joliet, Kankakee, Pontiac,

Watseka, Paxton, Gary, Valparaiso, Morocco, Rensselaer,

and Fowler

Atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of

isolated funnel clouds associated with widely scattered

thunderstorms expected through the afternoon. These funnel clouds

normally only protrude a few hundred feet downward from the parent

cloud, rotate or spin like a top, and last a few minutes before

dissipating.

These funnel clouds rarely touch the ground and typically do not

pose any sort of hazard. The atmospheric conditions that these

funnel clouds develop in do not support strong, damaging

tornadoes. However, on extremely rare occasions, these funnels can

briefly touch the ground and produce very minimal, if any, damage.

If threatening weather approaches, move indoors to a place of

safety. The National Weather Service will continue to closely

monitor the situation.