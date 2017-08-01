Hundreds expected at visitation for mother, sons killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRETE, Ill. -- After an unthinkable tragedy, there was an outpouring of support today at Trinity Lutheran Church in the Village of Crete. Comunnity, friends and family gathered to honor the pregnant mother and her three sons killed in a crash last week.

The church estimates 1500 people will come through the doors to pay their respects to Eddy Schmidt and his family. Eddy is the father of the three boys and husband to Lindsey.

29-year-old Lindsey and her three sons were just a half mile from their home July 24th and on their way to vacation bible school when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and slammed into their car in unincorporated Beecher.

Lindsey, 1-year-old Kaleb, 4-year-old Weston and 6-year-old Owen all died from their injuries. Lindsey was pregnant at the time of the crash.

The immense loss touched the hearts of not only those in this rural community but those across the country. Messages of support online, coupled with today's visitation are a reminder to many of life's fragile existence and the spirit of love that can exist, even in sorrow.

Lindsey's cousin tells WGN News the family is overwhelmed by the support they've received in the past week. And they thank those who've donated to the family's fund for expenses.

Donations can be dropped off or sent to the First Community Bank and Trust, as well as online through the church.

Checks should be made payable to The Schmidt Family Fund and delivered to either the bank's Beecher or Peotone branches. Checks can also be mailed to

PO Box 457

Beecher, IL

60401