Here’s what’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO in August

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO are bringing in some must-watch movies and shows this month, so grab the popcorn, sit back, and enjoy!
Starting Tuesday, Netflix will be adding some classics like "A Cinderella Story," "Bad Santa," "The Addams Family," and all three of "The Matrix" movies. Later on in the month, the outstanding movie "The Founder" starring Michael Keaton as McDonald's founder, Ray Kroc, will also be available on Netflix, along with the animated musical "SING," Shia LaBeouf's "Holes," and the first season of "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later."
A new series for Marvel fans will also be coming to Netflix. The first season of "The Defenders," a show about four heroes trying to save New York City, will also be available. The first episode will on Netflix on August 18.
Some other titles joining Netflix beginning August 1 include:
- Cloud Atlas
- Crematorium, season 1
- Everyone's Hero
- Funny Games (US)
- Innerspace
- Jackie Brown
- Lord of War
- Maz Jobrani: Immigrant
- Nola Circus
- Opening Night
- Practical Magic
- Sleepy Hollow
- Small Soldiers
- Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ, season 1
- The Astronaut's Wife
- The Bomb
- The Hollywood Masters, season 1
- The Last Mimzy
- The Number 23
- The Royal House of Windsor, season 1
- The Truth About Alcohol
- The Wedding Party
- Tie The Knot
- Who Gets the Dog?
- Wild Wild West
Amazon Prime users should also be excited for August additions, which include "All Dogs Go to Heaven," the two "Bill & Ted" movies, Gary Cooper's "High Noon," all five of the "SAW" movies, and the first and second seasons of "TEEN WOLF," that will be available Monday.
Later in the month, Amazon Prime will have Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally's comedy special: "Summer of 69: No Apostrophe," as well as Meryl Streep's "Florence Foster Jenkins."
Also joining Amazon Prime Monday is:
- Among Friends
- Bad Boys (1983)
- Bad Company (1972)
- Benny & Joon
- Box of Moonlight
- Breakdown (1997)
- Charley One-Eye
- Criminal Law
- The Dead Zone
- Eve's Bayou
- Far from Home (1989)
- Friends and Lovers
- The General's Daughter
- Ghost
- Hannie Caulder
- Harsh Times
- High Noon
- The Mod Squad
- New in Town (2009)
- Nulee's Gold
- Once Bitten
- The Pursuit of D.B Cooper
- Save the Last Dance
- Terry Fator: Live in Concert
- Wayne's World 2
Lastly, some great movies and shows coming to HBO mid-August will be "Collateral Beauty" starring Will Smith, "Nocturnal Animals," "Jackie," and season 7 finale of "Game of Thrones."
Here are some other titles you can watch on HBO starting Monday:
- Adaptation
- Changing Lanes
- Corrina, Corrina
- Down with Love
- Emelie
- Enough
- Frost / Nixon
- Garfield
- Girl with a Pearl Earring
- Happy Tears
- Love Liza
- Martian Child
- Max Payne (Extended Version)
- RocknRolla
- Sunshine State
- Tango & Cash
- The Incredible Hulk
- The Ring
- The Rocker
- The Strangers
- Thirteen Conversations About One Thing
- Tin Cup
- Verde (aka Green)
- Vigilante Diaries
Check out a full list of what is leaving and coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO this month.