Here’s what’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO in August

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO are bringing in some must-watch movies and shows this month, so grab the popcorn, sit back, and enjoy!

Starting Tuesday, Netflix will be adding some classics like "A Cinderella Story," "Bad Santa," "The Addams Family," and all three of "The Matrix" movies. Later on in the month, the outstanding movie "The Founder" starring Michael Keaton as McDonald's founder, Ray Kroc, will also be available on Netflix, along with the animated musical "SING," Shia LaBeouf's "Holes," and the first season of "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later."

A new series for Marvel fans will also be coming to Netflix. The first season of "The Defenders," a show about four heroes trying to save New York City, will also be available. The first episode will on Netflix on August 18.

Some other titles joining Netflix beginning August 1 include:

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium, season 1

Everyone's Hero

Funny Games (US)

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

Lord of War

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant

Nola Circus

Opening Night

Practical Magic

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ, season 1

The Astronaut's Wife

The Bomb

The Hollywood Masters, season 1

The Last Mimzy

The Number 23

The Royal House of Windsor, season 1

The Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Tie The Knot

Who Gets the Dog?

Wild Wild West

Amazon Prime users should also be excited for August additions, which include "All Dogs Go to Heaven," the two "Bill & Ted" movies, Gary Cooper's "High Noon," all five of the "SAW" movies, and the first and second seasons of "TEEN WOLF," that will be available Monday.

Later in the month, Amazon Prime will have Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally's comedy special: "Summer of 69: No Apostrophe," as well as Meryl Streep's "Florence Foster Jenkins."

Also joining Amazon Prime Monday is:

Among Friends

Bad Boys (1983)

Bad Company (1972)

Benny & Joon

Box of Moonlight

Breakdown (1997)

Charley One-Eye

Criminal Law

The Dead Zone

Eve's Bayou

Far from Home (1989)

Friends and Lovers

The General's Daughter

Ghost

Hannie Caulder

Harsh Times

High Noon

The Mod Squad

New in Town (2009)

Nulee's Gold

Once Bitten

The Pursuit of D.B Cooper

Save the Last Dance

Terry Fator: Live in Concert

Wayne's World 2

Lastly, some great movies and shows coming to HBO mid-August will be "Collateral Beauty" starring Will Smith, "Nocturnal Animals," "Jackie," and season 7 finale of "Game of Thrones."

Here are some other titles you can watch on HBO starting Monday:

Adaptation

Changing Lanes

Corrina, Corrina

Down with Love

Emelie

Enough

Frost / Nixon

Garfield

Girl with a Pearl Earring

Happy Tears

Love Liza

Martian Child

Max Payne (Extended Version)

RocknRolla

Sunshine State

Tango & Cash

The Incredible Hulk

The Ring

The Rocker

The Strangers

Thirteen Conversations About One Thing

Tin Cup

Verde (aka Green)

Vigilante Diaries

Check out a full list of what is leaving and coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO this month.