Family of woman raped and murder in suburban apartment files lawsuit
The family of a suburban woman who was found raped and murdered in her apartment earlier this year has filed a lawsuit.
33-year-old Tiffany Thrasher was killed in her Schaumberg apartment Easter weekend in April of 2017.
29-year-old Bulmaro Mejia-Maya has been charged with her murder. Mejia lived directly across from Thrasher’s first floor apartment and police say he entered Thrasher’s place through an unlocked window.
Thraser’s family has now filed a civil wrongful death, negligence and battery lawsuit.
The suit alleges wrongful death and battery against Mejia-Maya.
In a statement, the law firm Meyers & Flowers’ say the suit also “outlines a number of negligence and wrongful death counts against Home Properties Schaumburg, LLC, the apartment property management company, and Estrellas-Drywall, Inc. for their blatant disregard for the Schaumburg Crime-Free Program Ordinance, which led to Ms. Thrasher’s death.”
The statement explains:
When Home Properties rented an apartment to Estrellas-Drywall, Home Properties violated Schaumburg’s Crime-Free Program putting Ms. Thrasher in jeopardy. The property management company failed to include a crime-free lease addendum or attach a copy of Schaumburg’s Crime-Free Program ordinances to Estrellas-Drywall lease agreement.
At the time of her death, Estrellas-Drywall also was running an illegal boarding house, which fostered an environment where fugitives from the law could live anonymously. Estrellas-Drywall also was not required to provide Home Properties with the names of the transient workers occupying the premises, nor did it require Estrellas-Drywall’s transient workers to submit to criminal background searches that all other residents, including Ms. Thrasher, were required to undergo.
If these requirements were met it would have been known Estrellas-Drywall intended to use the apartment to house six transient workers, a violation of Schaumburg’s zoning ordinances. And Mejia-Maya’s criminal record would have been revealed.