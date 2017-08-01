× Family of woman raped and murder in suburban apartment files lawsuit

The family of a suburban woman who was found raped and murdered in her apartment earlier this year has filed a lawsuit.

33-year-old Tiffany Thrasher was killed in her Schaumberg apartment Easter weekend in April of 2017.

29-year-old Bulmaro Mejia-Maya has been charged with her murder. Mejia lived directly across from Thrasher’s first floor apartment and police say he entered Thrasher’s place through an unlocked window.

Thraser’s family has now filed a civil wrongful death, negligence and battery lawsuit.

The suit alleges wrongful death and battery against Mejia-Maya.

In a statement, the law firm Meyers & Flowers’ say the suit also “outlines a number of negligence and wrongful death counts against Home Properties Schaumburg, LLC, the apartment property management company, and Estrellas-Drywall, Inc. for their blatant disregard for the Schaumburg Crime-Free Program Ordinance, which led to Ms. Thrasher’s death.”

The statement explains: