× Ex-bank official charged with stealing over $325K from elderly customers

WHEATON, Ill. — A former suburban Chicago banker has been charged with stealing more than $325,000 from three elderly bank customers.

Christine Lange was employed as an account executive at Trust Company of Illinois in Downers Grove.

DuPage County prosecutors allege that from September 2012 through June 2016, Lange transferred money from the bank accounts of three customers into her personal bank accounts.

Prosecutors say the transfers were discovered when the bank performed an internal audit. The victims of the thefts were in their 90s.

Prosecutors say Lange was arrested Saturday, four months after a warrant was issued.

The 47-year-old is charged with theft, financial exploitation of the elderly, financial institution fraud and aggravated identity theft.

A judge set her bond Monday at $250,000. It wasn’t immediately known if Lange has legal representation.