× Drunk driver arrested on her way to mandated DUI classes, police say

RIVERDALE, Ill. – A woman was arrested for driving under the influence while on her way to court-ordered DUI classes, police said.

Vanessa Vargas, 23, of Cicero, Ill., was arrested on the 100 block of Woodside Road in Riverdale, Ill., around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said they pulled Vargas over for driving 49 mph in a 25 mph zone. Police said when the officer walked up to her window, he could smell marijuana. When the officer asked Vargas to step out of the car, she told the officer she was “on her way to mandated DUI classes in Chicago.”

Vargas failed the sobriety test. She blew a 0.196 on the breathalyzer.

Police said while they prepared her car to get towed, they found open alcohol containers in a cooler. Police also recovered 18 grams of marijuana from Vargas.

Vargas was charged with speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, driving with open alcohol in the car and possession of cannabis.

Police said Vargas admitted to drinking beer and smoking marijuana while driving.

Vargas was arrested in 2016 by the Berwyn Police Department for drunk driving. At the time of the Riverdale arrest, her driver’s license was valid as she had successfully served her suspension for the prior DUI arrest, police said.