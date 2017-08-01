× Cubs pitcher Jon Lester hits first career home run Tuesday night

CHICAGO – After the Cubs won the World Series last November, waiting for rare accomplishments isn’t as plentiful for baseball fans on the North Side.

But on Tuesday night, something pretty unique happened a Wrigley Field that provided a “Jaw Drop” moment for fans.

In the bottom of the third inning, for the first time in his entire career, Cubs pitcher Jon Lester hit a home run.

Yes, this actually happened.

Anything Is Possible! Jon Lester just hit his 1st career homer run vs the Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/f2exZ8IFdc — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 2, 2017

It marks the first time in the pitcher’s 12-year career that he’s gone deep, doing so off Arizona pitcher Patrick Corbin. Lester had 196 at bats without ever hitting a homer, including his first on Tuesday night.

Hitting isn’t exactly the left-handed pitchers strong suit, considering Lester batted only a few times here and there during his nine seasons in the American League. Including a hit earlier in the game off Corbin, Lester has just 16 hits in his entire career with five doubles.

Coming into the game, he was hitting .072 with 87 strikeouts. His home run put the Cubs up 8-1 in the third inning.

On top of his first career homer, Lester also picked up his 2,000 strikeout of his career as well.