Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Arizona

* Arizona lost, 3-2, in St. Louis on Sunday, splitting four games with the Cardinals over the weekend. The D-backs were just 4-9 (.308) on the road last month – second worst of any NL club (Rockies were 3-8, .273).

* The Cubs beat the Brewers, 4-2, at Wrigley Field on Sunday, taking two of three in the weekend series, and giving them 13 wins last month – tied with the Dodgers for tops in MLB. Chicago has committed an NL-low five errors since the All-Star break.

* Tonight marks the first meeting of the season between the D-backs and Cubs. Dating to September 4, 2015, Chicago has won eight of the last 10 games in this series, outscoring Arizona by a combined 62-29 in those contests.

* Patrick Corbin allowed two runs (both earned) in 6.0 IP five days ago against the Braves, earning the victory, and posting back-to-back wins for the second time of the season (also June 8 and 16). Corbin is 3-0 with a 3.32 ERA in three career starts against the Cubs.

* Jon Lester went 7.0 innings and allowed two runs (both earned) last Thursday against the White Sox, earning the victory, and improving to 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA in three starts since the All-Star break. Lester is 2-0 with a 4.63 ERA in four career outings vs. the D-backs.

* Chicago enters tonight’s contest with a 2.5 game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central – its largest division lead of the season.