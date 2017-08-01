× Group files legal challenge to block Cook County beverage tax

CHICAGO — Another legal challenge has just been filed against the Cook County beverage tax.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association filed an appeal to an earlier ruling, which deemed the tax constitutional.

As of right now, the tax is still scheduled to go into effect Wednesday.

The tax is a penny-per-ounce on sugary beverages.

It is expected to bring in about $200 million in annual revenue for the county.

A judge blocked the tax earlier this month but lifted the temporary restraining order earlier this week.

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle said the county lost $17 million in tax revenue during that time.