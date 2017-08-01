Comedian & Impressionist Ryan Goldsher Does Celebrity Voices Working in Different Professions!

You can catch comedian and celebrity impressionist Ryan Goldsher ....
Polaris Primetime
Disney XD
August 5th
Airs between 9PM and 3AM daily
watchdisneyxd.go.com
ryangoldsher.com
This Northbrook teen won $10,000 on his episode of the cable TV competition show First Impressions With Dana Carvey. The audience enjoyed hearing Ryan Goldsher impersonate Morgan Freeman, President Barack Obama, Nicolas Cage, Robin Williams and Mark Wahlberg.
Goldsher is currently a student at USC and is on a new show called Polaris Primetime on Disney XD.
His episode airs August 5.