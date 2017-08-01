Comedian & Impressionist Ryan Goldsher Does Celebrity Voices Working in Different Professions!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

August 5th

Airs between 9PM and 3AM daily

This Northbrook teen won $10,000 on his episode of the cable TV competition show First Impressions With Dana Carvey. The audience enjoyed hearing Ryan Goldsher impersonate Morgan Freeman, President Barack Obama, Nicolas Cage, Robin Williams and Mark Wahlberg.

Goldsher is currently a student at USC and is on a new show called Polaris Primetime on Disney XD.

His episode airs August 5.