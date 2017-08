Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- People across the country on Tuesday are going out for National Night Out.

It's the 33rd year for the event that brings neighbors together to get to know one another and their local police.

In the city, Logan Square is hosting an event at the station on North California and Palmer Streets where among other things, you can throw a pie at police officers.

Most events in the area go from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Check with your local police for plans in your neighborhood.