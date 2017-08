× Chicago-area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

As rainless days extend, rivers across the Chicago area continue a steady fall. By this evening the remaining segment on the Rock River at Latham Park should drop below flood. Flooding will continue on the Pecatonica River at Shirland and the Fox River at the Algonquin Tailwater.

…Areas in flood are depicted in light-green on the highlighted map…

Following is the latest River Stage/Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: