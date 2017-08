× Chicago actress Mariann Mayberry dead at 52

CHICAGO — Chicago’s theater community has lost an award-winning actress.

Mariann Mayberry has died after a long battle with cancer at the age of 52.

She was part of the Steppenwolf ensemble, appeared at Lookinglass and on Broadway.

The Steppenwolf Theatre canceled Tuesday night’s performance.

Mayberry was an original cast member of Tracy Letts’ “August: Osage County.”

She won a Jefferson Award for Best Actress in “Good People.”