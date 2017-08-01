Adorable 2-year-old greets passengers on flight with fist bump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A toddler just made the friendly skies a little friendlier.

During a recent Southwest Airlines flight in Kansas City, 2-year-old Guy made it a point to fist bump almost every passenger he could as he went down the aisle.

The boy is seen offering his little fist to anyone willing to participate — and one after another, they did.

The video, posted on July 21 to Instagram by Guy’s mother, has gone viral.

My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador. He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time! 👊🏼#fistbump #southwest #airport #airplane #raleighbound #southwestair @southwestair A post shared by Alya J (@mamaj1822) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:57am PDT