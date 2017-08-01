Adorable 2-year-old greets passengers on flight with fist bump

Posted 9:24 AM, August 1, 2017, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A toddler just made the friendly skies a little friendlier.

During a recent Southwest Airlines flight in Kansas City, 2-year-old Guy made it a point to fist bump almost every passenger he could as he went down the aisle.

The boy is seen offering his little fist to anyone willing to participate — and one after another, they did.

The video, posted on July 21 to Instagram by Guy’s mother, has gone viral.