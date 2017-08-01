× 4 shot in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO – Four people were injured in a shooting tonight on Chicago’s West Side.

Police say the four victims were shot near Chicago and Monticello in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood around 8:30 p.m.

Two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Dept. The other two were taken in serious condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shootings are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.