× White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. Toronto

* The White Sox are 16-7 (.696) against the Blue Jays since the beginning of the 2014 season. That is Chicago’s best mark against any AL team in that span.

* Chicago beat Cleveland at home Sunday, 3-1, for just their second win since the All-Star break. The White Sox are just 5-18 (.217) in July, which would be their worst record in a single month since August 1932 (6-23, .207; minimum 20 games in a month).

* Toronto rallied from a six-run deficit in the ninth inning Sunday to beat the Angels, 11-10, at home. It was the largest comeback by the Blue Jays in the ninth inning or later all-time.

* Steve Pearce hit a walkoff grand slam Sunday, his second walkoff grand slam of the week. Pearce has now hit two of the four walkoff grand slams in Blue Jays history.

* James Shields owns 12 career wins against the Blue Jays, tied for the most against any team in his career (also 12 vs. the Yankees). Those 12 wins are fifth most by any active pitcher against Toronto.

* Marco Estrada has been winless in each of his last 10 starts. It is the second-longest winless streak in his career behind a 15-start span in 2012 with Milwaukee.