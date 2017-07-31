× Visitation, funeral set for mother, sons killed in crash

Arrangements are set for a pregnant woman and her three children killed in a car accident last week in Beecher.

29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt and her three young boys were traveling in the family car last Monday when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and slammed into them. Lindsey, 1-year-old Kaleb, 4-year-old Weston and 6-year-old Owen died. Lindsey was pregnant at the time of the crash.

Visitation is Tuesday for Schmidt and her sons and the funeral is Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crete.

The family has asked for privacy while they try to get through this but they’re thankful for the overwhelming support.

The driver of the pickup truck was cited for blowing the stop sign. It’s not yet clear whether he’ll face more charges.