Tom Fornelli discusses the Cubs and the White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This is quite the month for Sports Feed's guest on Monday evening.

The College Football season, his main expertise, is just getting underway while his other passion, baseball had its most exciting off the field day of the year.

Hence Monday was a good time to have Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports on Sports Feed to discuss the Cubs, White Sox and the start of College Football.

He discussed all of the moves made by Theo Epstein and Rick Hahn, Steve Bartman with Jarrett Payton & Josh Frydman. Like his other appearances on the show, he discussed the local and national college football scene as well

To watch Tom's segments on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.