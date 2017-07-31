Actor Sam Shepard attends The 10th Anniversary LG Music Lodge At Sundance With Elio Motors And Tervis on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Clayton Chase/Getty Images for LG Music Lodge)
NEW YORK — Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dies at 73, family spokesman says.
