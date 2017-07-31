Pregnant doctor delivers patient’s baby while in labor

FRANKFORT, Ky — A pregnant doctor in Kentucky delivered another woman’s baby just hours before she gave birth herself.

OBGYN Amanda Hess was getting into her patient gown at the hospital when she heard another soon-to-be mother was in active labor, according to WKYT.

“You know I love doing what I do,” said Dr. Hess.

Leah Halliday Johnson, the pregnant patient, was fully dilated and the obstetrician on call was on his way to the hospital. Hess said there was no time to waste, so she took over and delivered Johnson’s baby.

“She was just glad to be able to get to push and have the baby out and not have to wait any longer,” Hess said.

After Dr. Hess helped Johnson, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Ellen Joyce.