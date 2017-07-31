Mid-week storms a prelude to late-week cool-down
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather
City’s first official 90-degree high temp in 3 weeks threatens to fuel severe t-storms late Thursday and Thursday night; models suggest a squall line may race down Lake Michigan reaching Chicago tonight
Daytime “heating” to produce “popcorn” cumulus clouds/isolated p.m. showers—some thundery; more prolific rains late week followed by weekend cool-down/northeast winds
Season’s longest dry spell may end with mid-week storms
Nation’s mid-section in for a real soaking the next 5 days from two wet spring storms—the first a severe weather threat late Wednesday/Wed. night; projected rains through Sunday: 3-5”
Surge of heat to produce an explosively unstable atmosphere Wednesday and a late day/nighttime severe weather threat; humidity to ease modestly later this week; heat’s on next week
Nature pulling the plug on nearly a week of cool, wet weather here; warmth in the West headed this way; temperature rebound to bring a string of 70s for the Memorial Day Holiday
Mid-week break for sun to be short-lived; new spring storm lifts into Midwest Thursday with strong winds/new rains on saturated ground; south suburbs at greatest risk for rain
May 2017’s closing day to feature city’s 7th consecutive 70°+ temp Wednesday; influx of warm, humid late week Gulf air sets the stage for thundery downpours Friday and Saturday; some big multi-day rain tallies a threat
Coolest weekend in 5 weeks; warming here by mid-week
Recent Memorial Day stats; blocking pattern into mid-week
Return of tropical air to bring stormy weather last half of week
Mid-week storms bring in cooler weather