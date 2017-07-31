× Man accused of shooting Amtrak conductor not fit for trial, psychologist says

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A psychologist thinks a retired Wisconsin man charged with shooting an Amtrak conductor in Naperville, Ill., is not mentally fit to stand trial.

The evaluation of Edward Klein, 79, was discussed Monday during a status hearing.

Klein is charged with attempted murder and other felonies for shooting Michael Case, 46, in May.

Case was hospitalized for 10 weeks.

Case is from Homewood, Ill., and a Navy veteran. He called his wife Sara after being shot to say that he loved her.

His wife posted on Facebook recently to share that Michael was leaving the hospital.

Prosecutors are asking for medical records on Klein.

His next hearing is set for next Monday.