Lunchbreak: Oaxacan red mole, prepared by Dos Urban Cantina chef Brian Enyart

Chef Brian Enyart

The Summer of Mole

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W. Armitage Avenue

Chicago

(773) 661-6452

www.dosurbancantina.com/

Oaxacan Red Mole

Ingredients:

4 each dried chile ancho

2 each dried chile mulato

1 each dried chile pasilla

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 cup dried apricots

1/2 each ripe plantain, fried

1/4 cup dried dates

1/4 each caramelized onion

2 cloves roasted garlic

2 tomatoes, roasted

3 tomatillos roasted

1 cup toasted peanuts

2 Tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

1 toasted corn tortilla

1 slice toasted bread

1” Mexican cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 bay leaf

2 oz Mexican chocolate

salt to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 and toast chiles until aromatic, about 10 minutes. Soak chiles in hot water until soft. Remove steams of chiles. Leave seeds in if you would like your mole a little spicier, remove them if you would like it tamer 4/ add chiles to a blender and add enough water to make a smooth puree. Strain through a medium mesh strainer. Heat a large sauce pan on the stove, add oil, then add chile puree. Cook chile for about 30 minutes or until the puree is about three shades darker in color, adding water as needed. Add raisins, dates, apricots, plantains, onion, garlic, tomatoes, tomatillos to the blender with enough water to make a smooth puree. Strain through a medium mesh strainer and add to cooking chile puree. Cook another 30 minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients to the blender with enough water to make a smooth puree and strain through a medium mesh strainer. Add to cooking mole and simmer another 30 minutes. Season with salt