Hoover Draws Viewer’s What They Wanted to be When They Grow Up Using Their Initials!

Chicago children’s TV legend Bill "BJ" Jackson is a genius to me and so many of you that grew up watching him. He is best known for having hosted "The BJ and Dirty Dragon Show," "Cartoon Town" and "Gigglesnort Hotel." I admire his many talents. One of my favorite segments was when he'd draw what kids wanted to be when they grew up by using their initials. As a matter of fact, my parents used to keep me busy as a kid at restaurants by flipping over the paper setting at the breakfast diner and giving me numbers and letters to make drawings for them. I'm not anywhere close to being able to do what Bill can do, but it sure is fun being a kid no matter how old you are. Thanks, Bill. You are still inspiring!
