There's been another robbery reported on Chicago’s 606 Trail.

A cyclist says he was pushed off his bike and robbed Friday night.

It happened where the trail intersects the 1800 block of North Wood St in Bucktown.

The cyclists says the robbers used a knife to slice his pockets and take his wallet and phone.

Just last week Chicago police issued a community alert, letting people know about three other robberies on the popular trail.