Chicago-area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Rivers Chicago-area-wide are falling steadily. Minor flooding continues on the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park, but both locations are expected to fall below flood in the next 24 to 36 hours. Moderate flooding continues on the Pecatonica River at Shirland and the Fox River at the Algonquin Tailwater.

…Flooded area are depicted in light-green on the highlighted map…

Following is the latest river stage/flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: