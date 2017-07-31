Chicago-area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Rivers Chicago-area-wide are falling steadily. Minor flooding continues on the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park, but both locations are expected to fall below flood in the next 24 to 36 hours. Moderate flooding continues on the Pecatonica River at Shirland  and the Fox River at the Algonquin Tailwater.

…Flooded area are depicted in light-green on the highlighted map…

Following is the latest river stage/flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Jul 31 2017

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       1.46  07 AM Mon  -0.14

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       3.75  06 AM Mon  -0.60
Gurnee               7.0       4.61  06 AM Mon  -0.58
Lincolnshire        12.5       9.07  07 AM Mon  -0.51
Des Plaines         15.0      10.72  07 AM Mon  -0.57
River Forest        16.0       7.21  07 AM Mon  -0.71
Riverside            7.0       3.65  07 AM Mon  -0.31

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5      10.5E  06 AM Mon   MSG  Moderate
Montgomery          13.0      12.96  07 AM Mon  -0.14
Dayton              12.0       9.79  07 AM Mon  -0.35

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      14.98  07 AM Mon  -0.08

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       7.49  06 AM Mon  -0.04

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       7.05  07 AM Mon  -0.11
Shorewood            6.5       2.51  07 AM Mon  -0.08

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       4.90  06 AM Mon  -0.34
Foresman            18.0       7.23  07 AM Mon  -0.71
Chebanse            16.0       4.56  07 AM Mon  -0.49
Iroquois            18.0       8.12  07 AM Mon  -1.02

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0       3.86  07 AM Mon  -0.13

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       4.99  07 AM Mon  -0.33
Kouts               11.0       5.81  07 AM Mon  -0.27
Shelby               9.0       7.02  07 AM Mon  -0.38
Momence              5.0       2.79  07 AM Mon  -0.21
Wilmington           6.5       2.24  07 AM Mon  -0.21

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       2.85  06 AM Mon  -0.04

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       2.28  07 AM Mon  -0.09

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       5.49  07 AM Mon  -0.17
South Holland       16.5       5.50  06 AM Mon  -0.15

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       1.72  07 AM Mon  -0.12

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       3.17  07 AM Mon  -0.02
Leonore             16.0       3.87  07 AM Mon  -0.09

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0       6.00  07 AM Mon  -0.69
Ottawa             463.0     459.85  06 AM Mon  -0.15
La Salle            20.0      17.38  07 AM Mon  -0.82

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       3.76  07 AM Mon  -0.15

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       3.80  07 AM Mon  -0.54
Perryville          12.0       8.02  06 AM Mon  -0.44

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      14.81  07 AM Mon  -0.54 Moderate

Rock River
Rockton             10.0      10.34  06 AM Mon  -0.76  Minor
Latham Park         10.0      10.97  07 AM Mon  -0.77  Minor
Rockford             9.0       4.93  07 AM Mon  -0.57
Byron               13.0      12.61  07 AM Mon  -0.70
Dixon               16.0      14.59  06 AM Mon  -0.51

 