Chicago-area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts
Rivers Chicago-area-wide are falling steadily. Minor flooding continues on the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park, but both locations are expected to fall below flood in the next 24 to 36 hours. Moderate flooding continues on the Pecatonica River at Shirland and the Fox River at the Algonquin Tailwater.
…Flooded area are depicted in light-green on the highlighted map…
Following is the latest river stage/flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Jul 31 2017
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 1.46 07 AM Mon -0.14
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 3.75 06 AM Mon -0.60
Gurnee 7.0 4.61 06 AM Mon -0.58
Lincolnshire 12.5 9.07 07 AM Mon -0.51
Des Plaines 15.0 10.72 07 AM Mon -0.57
River Forest 16.0 7.21 07 AM Mon -0.71
Riverside 7.0 3.65 07 AM Mon -0.31
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 10.5E 06 AM Mon MSG Moderate
Montgomery 13.0 12.96 07 AM Mon -0.14
Dayton 12.0 9.79 07 AM Mon -0.35
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 14.98 07 AM Mon -0.08
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 7.49 06 AM Mon -0.04
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.05 07 AM Mon -0.11
Shorewood 6.5 2.51 07 AM Mon -0.08
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 4.90 06 AM Mon -0.34
Foresman 18.0 7.23 07 AM Mon -0.71
Chebanse 16.0 4.56 07 AM Mon -0.49
Iroquois 18.0 8.12 07 AM Mon -1.02
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 3.86 07 AM Mon -0.13
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 4.99 07 AM Mon -0.33
Kouts 11.0 5.81 07 AM Mon -0.27
Shelby 9.0 7.02 07 AM Mon -0.38
Momence 5.0 2.79 07 AM Mon -0.21
Wilmington 6.5 2.24 07 AM Mon -0.21
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.85 06 AM Mon -0.04
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.28 07 AM Mon -0.09
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 5.49 07 AM Mon -0.17
South Holland 16.5 5.50 06 AM Mon -0.15
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 1.72 07 AM Mon -0.12
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 3.17 07 AM Mon -0.02
Leonore 16.0 3.87 07 AM Mon -0.09
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 6.00 07 AM Mon -0.69
Ottawa 463.0 459.85 06 AM Mon -0.15
La Salle 20.0 17.38 07 AM Mon -0.82
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 3.76 07 AM Mon -0.15
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 3.80 07 AM Mon -0.54
Perryville 12.0 8.02 06 AM Mon -0.44
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 14.81 07 AM Mon -0.54 Moderate
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 10.34 06 AM Mon -0.76 Minor
Latham Park 10.0 10.97 07 AM Mon -0.77 Minor
Rockford 9.0 4.93 07 AM Mon -0.57
Byron 13.0 12.61 07 AM Mon -0.70
Dixon 16.0 14.59 06 AM Mon -0.51