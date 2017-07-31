Camp gives kids a break from tough neighborhoods, stress of city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summertime can be a rough stretch for kids living in Chicago’s most violent plagued neighborhoods.

But a program is in place to get them out of their neighborhoods and into nature.

Hundreds of inner city kids are headed the woods this summer. Their destination is Camp Dixon, tucked away in the back woods nearly 100 miles from home.

Camp Dixon aims to get as many kids away from violence and gangs so they can take a breather, even for just a week.

For almost every one of the kids, camping is a first. Everything from sleeping in tents to fishing to archery is all of it a little foreign.

For an entire week, the kids start their day on the trail and end by a campfire. The camp is free, thanks to donations from others who understand the pressure these kids deal during of the year.

They come home, a little bug bitten and scruffy but more relaxed from their reprieve in the woods.

Camp Dixon buses in roughly 75 campers every week thoroughout the summer. The program is only two years old, but it's such a hit, they are hoping to expand even more. They had a number of rainy nights this year, so they are looking for some help building cabins.