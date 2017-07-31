× Aurora woman robbed at gunpoint then sexually assaulted, police say

AURORA, Ill. — Police are searching for a man they said sexually assaulted and robbed a woman at gunpoint on Saturday.

Police said a 38-year-old woman was walking in an alley in the 400 block of Marion Avenue in Aurora, Ill., when she was approached by a man armed with a handgun who demanded her values. Police said she handed over cash and then he sexually assaulted her between two garages in the alley. He then told her to leave the area, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his late teens, around 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighting about 160 pounds with a short afro and no facial hair. He was wearing dark clothing.

The woman was treated at an Aurora hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at 630-256-5500 or call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-100. People can also submit tips using the “My PD” app.