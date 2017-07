× White Sox trade Melky Cabrera to the Royals

CHICAGO – There may be no more active general manager in all of baseball in 2017 than Rick Hahn.

As the trade deadline approaches, he just keeps going, even if it means trading within his own division.

On Sunday, the White Sox traded outfielder Melky Cabrera to the Royals in exchange for pitchers AJ Puckett and Andre Davis. The White Sox also added cash considerations to the deal.

Check back with WGNTV.COM for more on this story.