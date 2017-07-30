× White Sox Game Notes For Sunday vs. Cleveland

* Lefty Carlos Rodon takes the mound for the White Sox, but left-handed pitchers haven’t posed too much of a hindrance to the Cleveland bats this season. They rank first in MLB in hits and RBI against LHP.

* After a promising return to action for the White Sox in late June, Carlos Rodon has been knocked around in his last three starts, going 0-3 with a 10.38 ERA.

* The leader after six innings will likely walk away with the win if current trends hold with Cleveland having the best record in the AL leading after 6 (48-3) and the Sox right behind (31-2).

* Josh Tomlin in his career against the White Sox has actually preferred travelling to Guaranteed Rate Field where he is 3-1 with a 3.13 ERA. In Cleveland, Tomlin is 1-4 with a 5.28 ERA vs. the White Sox.