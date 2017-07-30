× Tranquil weather to continue through Tuesday

High pressure centered over eastern Iowa late Sunday kept skies mostly sunny across the Midwest. The combination of 80-degree warmth, low humidity and light wind is expected to persist into Tuesday as the high pressure drifts slowly eastward across the region.

Since June 1, 11.12 inches of rain has fallen at O’Hare, a surplus of nearly 4 inches compared with normal rainfall. With no rain expected through Tuesday, the five-day period from Friday to Tuesday will be the city’s longest stretch of dry weather this summer.

Latest forecast models suggest the current dry spell will likely come to an end the latter half of the workweek. As our fair-weather high pressure moves to the east, tropical air is expected to filter into the region, bringing a chance of thunderstorms as early as Wednesday.