The Cheesecake Factory offering half-price slices for National Cheesecake Day

CHICAGO — Get your dessert forks ready because Sunday is National Cheesecake Day.

The Cheesecake Factory is offering guests a half-price slice of any type of cheesecake in honor of the day.

The deal ends Monday.

Eli’s Cheesecake Festival

Chicago cheesecake maker, Eli’s is celebrating the big day with games like cheesecake bingo, entertainment, a classic car show and a cheesecake eating contest.

The Eli’s Cheesecake Festival will be held at Eli’s Cheesecake World at 6701 West Forest Preserve Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free.