Rizzo’s courtship of fiancee wasn’t exactly love at first sight

CHICAGO — While Anthony Rizzo says he was interested in his now-fiancee Emily Vakos after they met during Cubs spring training in 2016, when he asked for her number, she gave him a fake one, the couple told Splash in a recent interview.

Vakos was interning for the Cubs’ nutrition team at the time and said they could possibly go out after it was over, but Rizzo told Splash he wasn’t deterred.

“I was relentless,” he said.

Their courtship ultimately led to the pair getting engaged this June – which Vakos said was a complete surprise as Rizzo pulled out a ring while the two were out for what she thought was a photoshoot on a boat.

“I thought it was a prank,” she said.

The pair also opened up about what it’s like dealing with Cubs faithful in Chicago and were quizzed on each other’s favorites by the magazine – and while Vakos did well, Rizzo basically struck out.