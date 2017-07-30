× Pedestrian fatally struck in University Village

CHICAGO — A woman was killed overnight after she was hit while standing near a car in the University Village neighborhood.

Police said the woman was standing in the bike line near Roosevelt Road and Racine Avenue when a man driving west on Roosevelt crashed into her around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The 41-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where she died.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man, was cited for negligent driving and striking a pedestrian in the roadway.

Police said alcohol was not a factor.