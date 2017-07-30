Oregon transgender man gives birth to son

PORTLAND, Ore. – A transgender man from Oregon and his husband just welcomed a baby boy, KATU reports.

Trystan Reese, 34, who is transgender, gave birth to baby Leo two weeks ago.

Reese told KATU that he’s just a regular dad now.

“I understand that people are not used to two men having a biological child between the two of them. So we know it’s unique,” Reese told the news station.

Reese said that he kept his “original parts,” added that he never wanted to change his body.

“I think my body is awesome. I feel like it’s a gift to have been born with the body that I did, and I made the necessary changes so that I could keep living in it, both through hormones and through other body modifications,” he shared in a video posted to the couple’s Facebook page.

Reese and his husband Bill Chaplow, 31, who adopted Chaplow’s niece and nephew in 2011, knew many transgender men who had been able to have babies in “a healthy and responsible way.” They wanted their pregnancy to be no different.

“We met with the best medical team we could find to find out if it was possible to do safely,” Reese told CNN.

Reese stopped taking testosterone months before, to prepare his body for the process of becoming pregnant.

“We’ve been under medical supervision the entire time time,” he said, “to make it as healthy and safe as possible.”

After five months, Reese finally found out he was pregnant. “I was overjoyed and elated,” he said. “A lightness came over me.”

Reese came up with unique ways to layer while commuting and at the grocery store “to stave off any negativity” that came from his burgeoning belly and said his health-care practitioners at the hospital underwent training to be sensitive to his situation.

But unfortunately, the negativity that the couple experienced wasn’t so much in person — it was online.

“We find that behind the shroud of anonymity, people feel pretty empowered to tell us what should happen to us, to our children, to our family,” Reese said. “The reason why you have a kid is because you want to see more love in the world, and remembering how difficult that’s going to be, it’s hard.”