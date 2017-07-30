Maple & Ash chef shows how to cook up ‘Eggs in Purgatory’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Danny Grant, the executive chef and partner of Maple & Ash in the Gold Coast, stopped by WGN to show us how to make a brunch specialty: Eggs in Purgatory.

The dish is available on Maple & Ash’s new weekly Sunday Brunch menu, which is available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Eggs in Purgatory

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 16 oz. cans of whole peeled tomatoes

1 Fresh habanero pepper

1 Dried chili de arbol (toasted and crushed)

4 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tbsp. Butter

1 Red bell pepper (julienned)

½ Onion (minced)

4 Garlic cloves (minced)

1 tsp. Red chili flake

2 tsp. Salt

4 tbsp. Capers (drained)

2 Sprigs fresh basil (torn)

2 tbsp. Feta cheese

4 Slices of French baguette (cut on the bias, brushed with olive oil and grilled)

1 tbsp. Herb Salad (mix of whatever soft herbs you have on hand, ex: parsley, dill, tarragon, etc.)

4 Large eggs

Maldon salt (for garnish)

Preparation

1) Put the tomatoes, habanero and chili de arbol in a blender. Pulse until blended and set aside.

2) In a pan over medium heat, add olive oil, butter and red bell pepper. Sweat for 5 minutes.

3) Add onion, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Sweat for 5 more minutes.

4) Add tomato sauce mixture from blender to the pan, add salt and simmer for 45 minutes.

5) Take off heat and add basil and capers. Stir to combine.

6) When ready to serve, pour sauce from pan in a large skillet and bring to a hard simmer over medium-high heat. Crack eggs carefully and place on the top of the sauce. The eggs should look like sunny-side up eggs. Make little wells in the sauce with a spoon for each egg before putting them in the pan to prevent them from spreading too much. Continue to simmer for 5-7 minutes.

7) Take off heat and garnish with crumbled feta cheese, herb salad, a drizzle of olive oil, and maldon salt to finish.

8) Serve with grilled bread on the side for dipping.