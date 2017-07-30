× Man pleads guilty to tossing dogs from top of parking garage

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man is beginning a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to throwing two small dogs from the roof of a five-story hospital parking garage.

The (Tinley Park) Daily Southtown reports that the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said that 23-year-old Edward Hanania of Oak Lawn pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty and to violating his probation on an unrelated drug conviction. The sentence was imposed Friday.

Prosecutors say Hanania obtained the toy poodles by posing as their owner and retrieving them from someone who had found them.

They say he then drove to the top of the parking garage at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and threw the dogs to the ground.

One dog was killed and the other suffered broken legs but survived.