× Man dies after falling off cliff at Starved Rock

UTICA, Ill. – A 24-year-old man from Indiana died after falling off a cliff at Starved Rock State Park.

The man slipped and fell about 60 feet near the Pontiac Canyon around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police said he had climbed off the marked trails and was trying to see a waterfall when he likely slipped on damp moss or algae and fell off the edge.

Rescuers tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the 24-year-old was from Schererville, Ind.