Man charged with shooting Chicago firetruck at crash scene

CHICAGO — A man in custody after he allegedly shot out the windshield of a Chicago fire truck when it arrived at the scene of a traffic accident.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 34-year-old Lavell Morris of Chicago was charged with felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm toward an occupied vehicle. A judge on Saturday set his bail at $250,000.

The charges stem from a traffic accident Thursday on Chicago’s South Side. Police say that after the crash, a person in one of the vehicles called Morris to the scene. Morris allegedly opened fire with a handgun. At least one bullet struck the fire engine’s windshield. A firefighter suffered a cut to his face, apparently from flying glass.

Morris was arrested and a gun was recovered at the scene.