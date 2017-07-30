× Man charged with carrying loaded rifle on CTA platform

CHICAGO — A man police said is on parole was charged with carrying a loaded rifle on a CTA platform.

Jordan Watkins, 29, was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning after someone reported a “person with a gun” at the Belmont Station in Lake View.

Police said Watkins was carrying a loaded AK-47.

Watkins had been on parole for 2013 convictions of armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

Records show he was released from prison last August.

Watkins faces one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by parole and one felony count of armed habitual criminal issuance of warrant, according to police.