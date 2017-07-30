From The Tower: Mitchell’s first Bears Training Camp weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The fans - and probably the front office - had their eyes turned towards No. 10 this weekend on the practice fields at Olivet Nazarene University.

Mitchell Trubisky was taking his first snaps as a member of the Bears in a Training Camp setting - the first time that all got the shot to see the first round pick with pressure on the line.

There were some good throws but also some issues taking snaps since Trubisky worked out of the shotgun in college. All of these things are to be expected, but when he's the future face of your franchise everything is scrutinized.

Should Bears fans be worried about the bobbled snaps? Jarrett Payton discussed that with Josh Frydman "From The Tower" at WGN Radio on Sunday night.

Watch that conversation in the video above.

Everyone loves the "2nd Half Cubs" and their momentum continues this weekend.

In a competitive series with a playoff atmosphere, Joe Maddon's team took 2-of-3 games from the second place Brewers to stay at the top of the NL Central.

Now will the Cubs pull any moves at the trade deadline to bolster the club before the Monday deadline? Jarrett and Josh discuss in the video above.

Meanwhile the White Sox continue to trade away before the deadline, shipping away another player before the start of Sunday's game.

This time it's Melky Cabrera who is heading out of town, traded to the Royals for a pair of minor league arms.

Can Rick Hahn pull off another deal before the deadline? The Sports Feed anchors discuss that in the video above.

The best in the MLS are headed to Chicago this week to take part in the league's annual All-Star Game at Soldier Field on Wednesday.

Four member of the Chicago Fire are on the team as they take on international power Real Madrid at 8 PM that evening.

Josh and Jarrett discussed the upcoming game and the festivities around it in the video above.