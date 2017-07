EVANSTON, Ill. — Four people were injured after a car crashed into a Dunkin Donuts in Evanston, Ill., police said.

Police said a 56-year-old man thought he was reversing his car but the car was in drive so he drove into the building on the 1900 block of Dempster Street.

One woman was transported to St. Francis Hospital for an ankle injury. The other three people had minor injuries from glass.

Police said there was no citation for the driver.