10-year-old girl missing from Albany Park

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a young girl missing from Chicago’s North West Side.

Ten-year-old Rijah Williams, 10, was last seen in the Albany Park neighborhood around 7 p.m. Saturday night, according to a high-risk missing person alert from police.

She was last seen at a playground in the 3800 block of West Sunnyside Avenue. Police believe she may be in the area of Lawrence and Springfield Avenues.

Williams was wearing a purple t-shirt with a “Monster High” logo, dark jeans and purple shoes.

Police describe her as black with a medium complexion, 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Detectives Division SVU at 312-744-8266.