× Warm, dry weather to linger for a few days

There will probably be a 10- to 15-degree temperature gradient across the Chicago area Sunday afternoon. With the center of high pressure overhead Sunday, temperatures will warm into the middle 80s well inland, but a light lake breeze will set up along the Lake Michigan shoreline, keeping readings at the beaches in the 70s.

As the center of high pressure eases off to the east, winds will become more and more southerly Monday and Tuesday, gradually steering warmer, more moist air into our area. Wednesday it will cloud up as a cold front approaches from the north, with an increasing probability of showers and thunderstorms.

Showers will remain in the forecast Thursday and Friday, as the frontal boundary moves south and cooler air keeps highs mostly in the 70s.