Trouble under Center for Trubisky in Camp Saturday

Posted 7:24 PM, July 29, 2017, by

Mitch Trubisky didn't take make snaps from under center at North Carolina.  It showed at Training Camp on Saturday as he fumbled three of the six snaps he took from under center.  Lauren Magiera has more on Trubisky's first three days in Bourbonnais.

https://www.nfl.com/

http://www.chicagobears.com/