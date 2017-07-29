× Reward offered for info on who killed woman, injured 4-year-old

CHICAGO — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the gunmen who killed a 27-year-old woman and injured her four-year-old son.

Relatives said two men fired about a dozen shots at the woman, her son and her 19-year-old boyfriend around 5:20 p.m. Friday night in the 5200block of West Kamerling in the North Austin neighborhood.

The woman was shot in the head and died at the hospital.

The boy and the 19-year-old man were both shot in the arm.