Porter Co. Fair carnival worker accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old

VALPARALSO, Ind. – A Florida man faces charges after police said he molested a teen at a county fair in Indiana.

Police said they were called to the fairgrounds Friday morning around 2 a.m. for a sexual assault that happened between a carnival employee and a 13-year-old girl.

James Todd, 24, from Florida, was arrested and charged with felony child molesting.

Police said while they were talking to the victim and her mother about the assault, police got a call about a physical disturbance at the fairgrounds.

Some of the carnival workers heard about the sexual assault and confronted Todd, according to police.

He was taken to Porter Regional Hospital with minor injuries, police said. He was arrested after his release from the hospital.

Police said the girl travels with her family and the carnival throughout the country.