Man robbing cab drivers on West Side, police say

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man they said has been robbing cab drivers on the city’s West Side.

Police said the suspect hails a cab and gives the driver an address near 3900 West Congress or 3800 West Jackson. When the driver reaches his destination, the offender robs the driver after saying he has a gun.

Police said he robbed cab drivers at the following locations:

4000 block of W. Congress on July 16 at 5:19 a.m.

3800 block of W. Jackson on July 16 at 10:20 p.m.

3700 block of W. Congress on July 24 at 11:30 a.m.

3200 block of W Congress on July 25 at 5:45 a.m.

400 block of S. Hamlin on July 27 at 6:40 a.m.

Police describe the offender as a black male about 40 to 45 years old, 5 foot 10 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 180 to 200 pounds with a bald hairstyle. Police said he was seen wearing horn rim glasses, but was sometimes without them. Police said he also has a tattoo of writing on his right forearm.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 312-744-8263.