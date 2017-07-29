× Man fatally stabbed in River North apartment

CHICAGO – Police are searching for the person who stabbed a 26-year-old man to death in a River North apartment.

Police said the man’s body was found Thursday night in an apartment at 540 North State Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police were called to a 10th floor apartment to perform a well-being check after a maintenance staffer had received an anonymous call saying a crime had been committed there, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Police said the man had been stabbed several times.

No one is in custody.