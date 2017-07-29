Dangerous conditions at Chicago beaches, two men killed overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - High waves and strong rip currents are causing dangerous conditions at Chicago beaches.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to multiple calls of people in the water overnight.

The first came in around 2:30 this morning.

Divers pulled a 27-year-old man from the water near the 59th Street Harbor.

He was in cardiac arrest and died at the hospital.

Another call came in around 3:45 a.m.

A man and woman were in the water near Oak Street Beach.

The fire department says the woman was able to get out on her own, but the man was missing.

"We're not exactly sure why they were in the water, but we know these big waves probably contributed to that. It made it difficult for our rescuers to get in the water and locate the second victim," said Deputy District Chief Ron Dorneker, Chicago Fire Department Marine and Dive Operations.

Rescuers were able to locate the 28-year-old man and pull him out of the water.

He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead.

"These are dangerous waves," said Dorneker. "They shouldn't be underestimated. We're asking people to please stay out of the water during these high wave conditions."

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard warning through this evening.

Waves are expected between three-to-six feet in the morning Saturday, decreasing to two-to-four feet in the evening.

16 Chicago beaches have swim bans Saturday. Six beaches have swim advisories.

For a complete and updated list, click here.